Today’s Top Stories: February 17, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
grotto falls, nps.gov
Photo: nps.gov

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 17, 2022.

severe weather

1Today’s Severe Weather Threat: Timing and What To Expect

Here is what we know and what to expect according to the NWS about today’s Severe weather event. Read More

school bus stop sign

2WCS Dismissed Early February 17 Due to Severe Weather

Due to stormy conditions that are predicted for this afternoon, local schools dismissed early. Read More.

grotto falls, nps.gov
Photo: nps.gov

35 Majestic Tennessee Waterfalls

Tennessee is a hotbed for rocks and rivers, so it is no wonder that we also have a ton of waterfalls as well. Waterfalls are some of the best natural beauties to behold and enjoy especially if you already love the outdoors. Check out these 5 Tennessee waterfalls. Read More

for sale

4Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Jan. 24-28, 2022

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 24-28, 2022. Read More.

Jason Mama
photo from Jason Mamoa Instagram

5Jason Momoa Visits Iconic Nashville Spots, Checks Out Motorcycles with American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe

Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville. Read More

Previous articleHow to be Prepared for Severe Storms
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here