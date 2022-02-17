Today’s Top Stories: February 17, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 17, 2022.
Here is what we know and what to expect according to the NWS about today’s Severe weather event. Read More
Due to stormy conditions that are predicted for this afternoon, local schools dismissed early. Read More.
Photo: nps.gov
Tennessee is a hotbed for rocks and rivers, so it is no wonder that we also have a ton of waterfalls as well. Waterfalls are some of the best natural beauties to behold and enjoy especially if you already love the outdoors. Check out these 5 Tennessee waterfalls. Read More
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 24-28, 2022. Read More.
photo from Jason Mamoa Instagram
Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville. Read More