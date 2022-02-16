Today’s Top Stories: February 16, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Jason Mama
photo from Jason Mamoa Instagram

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 16, 2022.

Leipers Fork Distillery

1Best Day Trip from Nashville? Thrillist Says it’s This Williamson County Town

Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More

Six More WCS High Schoolers Earn Perfect Score on ACT

2Six More WCS High Schoolers Earn Perfect Score on ACT

Six more WCS high schoolers are joining the fraction of students nationwide who earned a 36 composite score on the December ACT. Read More.

3Beautiful Arrington Property For Sale

Located in Williamson County, this beautiful Arrington property is a new construction completed in 2021. Stretch out in the suburb and enjoy a quick commute to downtown Nashville in this upscale, modern, fresh construction. Read More

funeral for destin legieza

4Trial Update for Ashley Kroese, Accused of Killing Brentwood Police Officer in 2020

On Tuesday, the first day of testimony began for Ashley Kroese, accused of killing City of Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza in June 2020 while driving under the influence. Read More.

Jason Mama
photo from Jason Mamoa Instagram

5Jason Momoa Visits Iconic Nashville Spots, Checks Out Motorcycles with American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe

Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here