Today’s Top Stories: February 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 16, 2022.
Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More
Six more WCS high schoolers are joining the fraction of students nationwide who earned a 36 composite score on the December ACT. Read More.
Located in Williamson County, this beautiful Arrington property is a new construction completed in 2021. Stretch out in the suburb and enjoy a quick commute to downtown Nashville in this upscale, modern, fresh construction. Read More
On Tuesday, the first day of testimony began for Ashley Kroese, accused of killing City of Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza in June 2020 while driving under the influence. Read More.
5Jason Momoa Visits Iconic Nashville Spots, Checks Out Motorcycles with American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe
Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville. Read More