Today’s Top Stories: February 15, 2022

Andrea Hinds
BNA Allegiant Airline

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 15, 2022.

Leipers Fork Distillery

1Best Day Trip from Nashville? Thrillist Says it’s This Williamson County Town

Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More

Jeremy Fowler Age: 27 Franklin, Tennessee
Jeremy Fowler
Age: 27
Franklin, Tennessee

2Franklin Man Charged with X7 Counts of Attempted Murder After Waffle House Parking Lot Shooting

Franklin Police have charged a Sunday morning shooting suspect with seven counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony. Read More.

franklin fire long lane

3Franklin Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Long Lane House Fire

The Franklin Fire Department quickly extinguished a house fire on Long Lane this morning. They were dispatched to the ranch style home at 6:41 AM, after the occupants called 911 to request an odor investigation. Read More

Liberty Elementary School

4Five FSSD Schools Named RTI2-B 2022 Model Schools

Five Franklin Special School District schools have been awarded RTI2-B Model of Demonstration (MOD) schools, as announced January 20 by the Tennessee Tiered Supports Center (TSC) at Vanderbilt University. Read More.

5Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Service From BNA®

Allegiant announced new service from Nashville International Airport®. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

