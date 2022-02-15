Today’s Top Stories: February 15, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 15, 2022.
Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More
Age: 27
Franklin, Tennessee
Franklin Police have charged a Sunday morning shooting suspect with seven counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony. Read More.
The Franklin Fire Department quickly extinguished a house fire on Long Lane this morning. They were dispatched to the ranch style home at 6:41 AM, after the occupants called 911 to request an odor investigation. Read More
Five Franklin Special School District schools have been awarded RTI2-B Model of Demonstration (MOD) schools, as announced January 20 by the Tennessee Tiered Supports Center (TSC) at Vanderbilt University. Read More.
Allegiant announced new service from Nashville International Airport®. Read More