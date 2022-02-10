Today’s Top Stories: February 10, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo: New Orleans Saints Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 10, 2022.

Darrell Wilson
1U.S. Marshals Arrest Spring Hill Robbery Suspect in Jackson, TN

Darrell Wilson was arrested today in Jackson, TN by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force without incident. Read More

Photo: New Orleans Saints Facebook

2Top 5 Super Bowl Moments in NFL History

Super Bowl 56 will be played on Sunday, February 13th in Los Angeles. The Rams will face the Bengals and up to this point there has been many moments that have transcended the sports world. Read More.

child reading book
Stock Image

3WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

Top row from left to right: Shakur Allen, Christopher Bailey, Christian Ariel Guzman-Canales & Auden Harwood. Middle row from left to right: Richard C. Hoffman, Charles Jagger, Alan Gil Jewett, Arnold Douglas Kent. Bottom row: Damion Nix Sr, Roman Rostro-Sanchez, Juan J. Trejo & Joshua Andrew Sendish

4Thirteen Arrested in Multi-Agency Human Trafficking Operation in Middle Tennessee

An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 13 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More.

real estate

5Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 17-21, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 17-21, 2022. Read More

