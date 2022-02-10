Today’s Top Stories: February 10, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 10, 2022.
Darrell Wilson was arrested today in Jackson, TN by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force without incident. Read More
Super Bowl 56 will be played on Sunday, February 13th in Los Angeles. The Rams will face the Bengals and up to this point there has been many moments that have transcended the sports world. Read More.
Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More
An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 13 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 17-21, 2022. Read More