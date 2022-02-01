Today’s Top Stories: February 1, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo: Salvo's Family Pizza of Spring Hill/Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 1, 2022.

Salvo's Pizza
photo by Michael Carpenter

1Salvo’s Family Pizza Opening in Spring Hill

Salvo’s Family Pizza will open in Spring Hill soon, according to a social media post. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

2What’s New to Streaming in February 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this February 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More.

powerball jackpot

3$200,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Spring Hill

A lucky Powerball player in Maury County won $200,000 in Saturday’s drawing. Read More

L to R: John Schroer, Jerry Sharber, Ken Moore, Lillian Stewart, Mindy Tate, Rogers Anderson, and Robert Ring/Photo by Lee Rennick

4Past Franklin Mayors’ Visions Lead to Today’s Growth

Recently, current and former Mayors of Franklin, as well as County Mayor Rogers Anderson and former County Executive Robert Ring, came together to discuss the city’s growth since the 1980s as part of the quarterly Franklin Tomorrow Mayor’s Breakfast. Read More.

MARQUECE CORTEZ CRAWFORD

5Reward Offered for Information on Convicted Felon Wanted by WCSO

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convicted felon who is on the run. Read More

Groundhog Day: Six More Weeks of Winter or an Early Spring?
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

