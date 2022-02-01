Today’s Top Stories: February 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 1, 2022.
Salvo’s Family Pizza will open in Spring Hill soon, according to a social media post. Read More
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this February 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More.
A lucky Powerball player in Maury County won $200,000 in Saturday’s drawing. Read More
Recently, current and former Mayors of Franklin, as well as County Mayor Rogers Anderson and former County Executive Robert Ring, came together to discuss the city’s growth since the 1980s as part of the quarterly Franklin Tomorrow Mayor’s Breakfast. Read More.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convicted felon who is on the run. Read More