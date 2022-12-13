Today’s Top Stories: December 13, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 13, 2022.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. Read more.
Current Brentwood Academy Admission Director and Dean of Community Engagement Jason Mathews will assume the role of Athletic Director overseeing all athletic operations for both the middle and upper school. Read more.
Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. Read more.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosted the 37th annual Dickens of a Christmas in downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Read more.
Assembly Food Hall, the preeminent downtown dining and entertainment destination announced today the addition of Han’s Banh Mi & Pho, an authentic Vietnamese cuisine serving the Nashville community since 2019. Read more.