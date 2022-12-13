Today’s Top Stories: December 13, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 13, 2022.

1Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville

The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. Read more.

2Brentwood Academy Names New Athletic Director

Jason Mathews
photo courtesy of Brentwood Academy

Current Brentwood Academy Admission Director and Dean of Community Engagement Jason Mathews will assume the role of Athletic Director overseeing all athletic operations for both the middle and upper school. Read more.

3What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville

Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. Read more.

4Photos: 2022 Dickens of a Christmas

photo by Taylor Means

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosted the 37th annual Dickens of a Christmas in downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Read more.

5Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall Adds Vietnamese Restaurant

photo by Donna Vissman

Assembly Food Hall, the preeminent downtown dining and entertainment destination announced today the addition of Han’s Banh Mi & Pho, an authentic Vietnamese cuisine serving the Nashville community since 2019. Read more.

