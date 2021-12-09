Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 9, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 9, 2021.
Old School Cafe in Spring Hill has officially closed. Read More
Franklin Distillery, a brand-new spirits company rooted in Franklin, Tennessee, is launching its brand with two premium products designed to celebrate local ingredients. Read More
The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade has been moved from Saturday, December 11 to Sunday, December 12 at 2pm due to weather. Read More
Franklin Police want to identify two people. At around 2 p.m. on December 3, they stole more than $1,000 in fine fragrances from the CoolSprings Ulta store. Read More
Dowdle Construction Group, with Johnson + Bailey Architects PC, announced that they have begun renovating the Summit High School building in Spring Hill. Read More