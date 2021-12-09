Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 9, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Summit High School
photo from WCS

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 9, 2021.

Old School Cafe
photo from Old School Cafe

1Spring Hill’s Old School Cafe Officially Closes

Old School Cafe in Spring Hill has officially closed. Read More

Franklin Distillery
photo from Franklin Distillery

2New Spirits Company, Franklin Distillery, Launches Craft Gin and Vodka

Franklin Distillery, a brand-new spirits company rooted in Franklin, Tennessee, is launching its brand with two premium products designed to celebrate local ingredients. Read More

Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade 2018

3Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Rescheduled Due to Weather Forecast

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade has been moved from Saturday, December 11 to Sunday, December 12 at 2pm due to weather. Read More

coolsprings ulta thieves

4Suspects Steal $1K in Fragrances From CoolSprings Galleria Ulta Beauty

Franklin Police want to identify two people. At around 2 p.m. on December 3, they stole more than $1,000 in fine fragrances from the CoolSprings Ulta store. Read More

Summit High School
photo from WCS

5Renovations Begin at Summit High School

Dowdle Construction Group, with Johnson + Bailey Architects PC, announced that they have begun renovating the Summit High School building in Spring Hill. Read More

Andrea Hinds
