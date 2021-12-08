Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 8, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Old School Cafe
Old School Cafe

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 8, 2021.

CAVA
photo by Donna Vissman

1CAVA Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Franklin This Week

The wait is over, CAVA has announced when the new Franklin location will open. Read More

Old School Cafe
photo from Old School Cafe

2Spring Hill’s Old School Cafe Officially Closes

Old School Cafe in Spring Hill has officially closed. Read More

Dickens of a Christmas

3Dickens of a Christmas Releases Entertainment Schedule

The 36th annual free festival, Dickens of a Christmas will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. Read More

Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue Removed
photo by Donna Vissman

4Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue Along I-65 Has Been Removed

The Nathan Bedford Forrest statue, which prominently sat along I-65 N on private property, was removed on Tuesday. Read More

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

5Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 22-24, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 22-24, 2021. Read More

 

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

