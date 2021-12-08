Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 8, 2021.
photo by Donna Vissman
The wait is over, CAVA has announced when the new Franklin location will open. Read More
photo from Old School Cafe
Old School Cafe in Spring Hill has officially closed. Read More
The 36th annual free festival, Dickens of a Christmas will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
The Nathan Bedford Forrest statue, which prominently sat along I-65 N on private property, was removed on Tuesday. Read More
A newly constructed, modern american home.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 22-24, 2021. Read More