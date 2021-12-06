Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 6, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 6, 2021.
Joey DeGraw has added to his Nashville portfolio with the purchase of the iconic Nashville Armory and the Franklin Range.
In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify this man. He used stolen credit card information to make a $4,000 purchase at the Franklin Home Depot.
Captain Sandy is taking a break from Bravo's "Below Deck" and going on tour with a stop in Franklin.
The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade was held Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m.