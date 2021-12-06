Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 6, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Captain Sandy
photo from Captain Sandy

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 6, 2021.

Franklin Range
photo from Franklin Range

1Nashville Armory and Franklin Range Purchased

Joey DeGraw has added to his Nashville portfolio with the purchase of the iconic Nashville Armory and the Franklin Range. Read More

JONDIE
photo from JONDIE Facebook

2JONDIE Gives Update on Store Relocation

In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media. Read More

Cash Reward Offered for ID of Credit Card Fraud Suspect in Franklin

3Cash Reward Offered for ID of Credit Card Fraud Suspect in Franklin

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify this man. He used stolen credit card information to make a $4,000 purchase at the Franklin Home Depot. Read More

Captain Sandy
photo from Captain Sandy

4Captain Sandy, From the Reality Show “Below Deck”, is Coming to Franklin

Captain Sandy is taking a break from Bravo’s “Below Deck” and going on tour with a stop in Franklin. Read More

Franklin Christmas Parade
photo by Donna Vissman

5Photos: Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2021

The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade was held Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

