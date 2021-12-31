Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 31, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 31, 2021.
photo by Donna Vissman
It’s the last Captain D’s in Franklin and it has closed. Read More.
Photo by Kristie Lloyd Photography.
Stacker released a study of the most popular girls and boys names in Tennessee using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020. Read More
Photo by Michael Carpenter
While there are many restaurants that opened in 2021, we also said goodbye to several this year. Read More
photo from Tennessee Trail
The Tennessee Whiskey Trail has a prominent place in the Nashville airport beginning as Three Casks opened to the public in December. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Dec 30, 2021. Read More