Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 31, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
jack of hearts
Photo by Michael Carpenter

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 31, 2021.

Captain D's
photo by Donna Vissman

1The Last Remaining Captain D’s in Franklin Closes

It’s the last Captain D’s in Franklin and it has closed. Read More.

 

easter photo from williamson medical center OB
Photo by Kristie Lloyd Photography.

2Here are the Most Popular Baby Names in Tennessee

Stacker released a study of the most popular girls and boys names in Tennessee using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020. Read More

jack of hearts
Photo by Michael Carpenter

3These Local Eateries Closed in 2021

While there are many restaurants that opened in 2021, we also said goodbye to several this year. Read More

Tennessee Whiskey Trail
photo from Tennessee Trail

4Travelers Can Now Experience The Tennessee Whiskey Trail at BNA

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail has a prominent place in the Nashville airport beginning as Three Casks opened to the public in December. Read More

 

5Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Dec 30

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Dec 30, 2021. Read More

Previous articleBetty White Dies at Age 99
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here