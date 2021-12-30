Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 30, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
photo: Edley's Bar-B-Que

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 30, 2021.

Very Peri
photo from Pantone

1Pantone Announces Very Peri as 2022 Color of the Year

Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color introduced a new blue shade, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a periwinkle blue hue with a violet-red undertone as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2022. Read More

Taziki's

2Eat & Drink: Restaurants Anticipated to Open in Williamson County in 2022

As we head into a new year, here are some restaurants that anticipate opening in 2022. We can’t wait to try them all! Read More

3When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree

Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read More.

shake shack franklin

440 Restaurants, Cafes & Coffee Shops That Opened in Williamson County in 2021

2021 brought lots of new restaurants to our area, here’s a list of restaurants that opened this year. Read More

Friends Experience
photo from Friends Experience

5F-R-I-E-N-D-S Experience is Coming to Nashville

Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

