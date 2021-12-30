Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 30, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 30, 2021.
Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color introduced a new blue shade, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a periwinkle blue hue with a violet-red undertone as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2022. Read More
As we head into a new year, here are some restaurants that anticipate opening in 2022. We can’t wait to try them all! Read More
Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read More.
2021 brought lots of new restaurants to our area, here’s a list of restaurants that opened this year. Read More
Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read More