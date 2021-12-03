Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 3, 2021

big shake's opens in columbia, tn
Photo by Elisa Perry

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 3, 2021.

1What’s New to Streaming in December 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More

Columbia Christmas
photo from Visit Columbia

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

The weekend is full of great events. Check out these suggestions. Read More

brentwood home generic

3Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 15-19, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 15-19, 2021. Read More

Police in Franklin would like to identify this man. He fled from officers in Cool Springs, driving a stolen 2017 grey Honda Accord.

4Cash Reward Offered for ID of Man Wanted by Franklin Police

Police in Franklin would like to identify this man. He fled from officers in Cool Springs, driving a stolen 2017 grey Honda Accord. He is wanted on multiple charges, and there is a cash reward for information on his identity. Read More

5Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish Opens Columbia Location

It’s official! Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish is now open on Columbia Square! Located at 822 Main Street, they are ready to bring Downtown Columbia their famous hot chicken and fish. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

