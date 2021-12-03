Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 3, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 3, 2021.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More
The weekend is full of great events. Check out these suggestions. Read More
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 15-19, 2021. Read More
Police in Franklin would like to identify this man. He fled from officers in Cool Springs, driving a stolen 2017 grey Honda Accord. He is wanted on multiple charges, and there is a cash reward for information on his identity. Read More
It’s official! Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish is now open on Columbia Square! Located at 822 Main Street, they are ready to bring Downtown Columbia their famous hot chicken and fish. Read More