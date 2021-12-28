Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 28, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 28, 2021.

Friends Experience
photo from Friends Experience

1F-R-I-E-N-D-S Experience is Coming to Nashville

Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read More

2When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree

Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read More.

houses sold in franklin

3Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Dec. 13-17

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 13-17, 2021. Read More

Miles Auto Spa
photo from Miles Auto Spa Facebook

4Miles Auto Spa to Close Mallory Station Road Location

Miles Auto Spa will close its location at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin. Read More

5The Pond: New Look, Same Dive Bar

It’s not often we get excited about new looks for our favorite dive bars. The Pond In Franklin is a clear exception. Read More

Previous articleBrentwood Baptist to Host Ribbon Cutting for Special Needs Facility
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here