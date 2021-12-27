Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 27, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Friends Experience
photo from Friends Experience

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 27, 2021.

Miles Auto Spa
photo from Miles Auto Spa Facebook

1Miles Auto Spa to Close Mallory Station Road Location

Miles Auto Spa will close its location at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin. Read More

2When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree

Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read More.

Nashville
photo from Visit Music City Facebook

3What to Know About Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Originating from downtown Nashville across multiple locations, Nashville’s New Year’s Eve event will be packed with high-energy performances celebrating the excitement and anticipation of a new year. Read More

Friends Experience
photo from Friends Experience

4F-R-I-E-N-D-S Experience is Coming to Nashville

Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read More

Christmas Movies
photo from Top Data

5What’s the Most Popular Christmas Movie in Tennessee?

It’s Christmas break and time to binge-watch some of your favorite holiday classic movies. Top Data analyzed trending movies and found the most popular movie in Tennessee. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here