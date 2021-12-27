Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 27, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 27, 2021.
Miles Auto Spa will close its location at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin. Read More
Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read More.
Originating from downtown Nashville across multiple locations, Nashville’s New Year’s Eve event will be packed with high-energy performances celebrating the excitement and anticipation of a new year. Read More
Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read More
It’s Christmas break and time to binge-watch some of your favorite holiday classic movies. Top Data analyzed trending movies and found the most popular movie in Tennessee. Read More