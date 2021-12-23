Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 23, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 23, 2021.
If you want to start a new tradition of eating out on Christmas Day or need a bite to eat after spending the day out visiting family or seeing a movie, here are a few places open on Christmas Day. Read More
Belong Gaming Arenas has opened the doors to its latest esports and gaming center in Franklin at CoolSprings Galleria on the lower level next to Men’s Belk store. Read More.
Christmas comes early as local taco restaurant Mojo’s Tacos opens in Thompson’s Station’s Tollgate Village. Read More
See the property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 6-12, 2021. Read More
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read More