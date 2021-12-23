Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 23, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo: Sperry's Franklin/Instagram

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 23, 2021.

Marsh House
photo from Marsh House

120 Places to Dine Out on Christmas Day

If you want to start a new tradition of eating out on Christmas Day or need a bite to eat after spending the day out visiting family or seeing a movie, here are a few places open on Christmas Day. Read More

Belong
photo from Belong

2Belong Gaming Arenas Now Open at CoolSprings Galleria

Belong Gaming Arenas has opened the doors to its latest esports and gaming center in Franklin at CoolSprings Galleria on the lower level next to Men’s Belk store. Read More.

Mojo's Tacos
photo from Mojo’s Tacos

3It’s Tacos for Christmas at Tollgate Village in Thompson’s Station: Mojo’s Tacos Officially Opens

Christmas comes early as local taco restaurant Mojo’s Tacos opens in Thompson’s Station’s Tollgate Village. Read More

for sale house brentwood

4Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 6-12, 2021

See the property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 6-12, 2021. Read More

Cheekwood Holiday Lights
photo by Donna Vissman

5Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read More

Previous article8 Christmas Crafts for Kids
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here