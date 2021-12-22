Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 22, 2021.
Christmas comes early as local taco restaurant Mojo's Tacos opens in Thompson's Station's Tollgate Village.
Dunkin' is opening its newest Next Gen restaurant in Franklin located at 500 Cool Springs Blvd. today, Wednesday, December 22nd.
Belong Gaming Arenas has opened the doors to its latest esports and gaming center in Franklin at CoolSprings Galleria on the lower level next to Men's Belk store.
Williamson County residents who adopt from the animal center by Christmas Eve can have Santa's helpers bring their new pet to them at no additional charge.
The community is coming together to support the family of a Columbia Central High student who was in a fatal auto accident last week.