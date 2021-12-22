Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 22, 2021

1It’s Tacos for Christmas at Tollgate Village in Thompson’s Station: Mojo’s Tacos Officially Opens

Christmas comes early as local taco restaurant Mojo’s Tacos opens in Thompson’s Station’s Tollgate Village. Read More

Dunkin'
photo from Dunkin’

2New Dunkin’ Store Opens in Franklin

Dunkin’ is opening its newest Next Gen restaurant in Franklin located at 500 Cool Springs Blvd. today, Wednesday, December 22nd. Read More

Belong
photo from Belong

3Belong Gaming Arenas Now Open at CoolSprings Galleria

Belong Gaming Arenas has opened the doors to its latest esports and gaming center in Franklin at CoolSprings Galleria on the lower level next to Men’s Belk store. Read More.

Williamson County Animal Center
photo from WC Animal Center

4Williamson County Animal Center Offering Christmas Day Deliveries

Williamson County residents who adopt from the animal center by Christmas Eve can have Santa’s helpers bring their new pet to them at no additional charge. Read More

Andrienne Birdsong
photo from GoFundMe

5Community Raises Funds for Family After Fatal Car Accident Claims Life of Columbia Central Student

The community is coming together to support the family of a Columbia Central High student who was in a fatal auto accident last week. Read More

