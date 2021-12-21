Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 21, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 21, 2021.

Andrienne Birdsong
photo from GoFundMe

1Community Raises Funds for Family After Fatal Car Accident Claims Life of Columbia Central Student

The community is coming together to support the family of a Columbia Central High student who was in a fatal auto accident last week. Read More

property transfers real estate

2Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for December 6-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

3BGA Seniors Sign Nation Letters of Intent

Two seniors at Battle Ground Academy signed letters of intent on Dec. 17 to continue playing sports in college next year. Read More

candles

4Christmas Eve Services in Williamson County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

