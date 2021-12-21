Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 21, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 21, 2021.
photo from GoFundMe
The community is coming together to support the family of a Columbia Central High student who was in a fatal auto accident last week. Read More
See where houses sold for December 6-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
Two seniors at Battle Ground Academy signed letters of intent on Dec. 17 to continue playing sports in college next year. Read More
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More