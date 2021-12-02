Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 2, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 2, 2021.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More
Butters’ Ace Hardware announced Wednesday that it has plans to build a 17,500 sq. ft. Ace Hardware in the Tollgate Village development of Thompson’s Station, TN (Williamson County). To be located at 1109 Ellison Way, Thompson’s Station, TN – It will be the first multi-department specialty Ace Hardware store format in the area. Read More
Austin Timberlake talks with Page High QB Jake McNamara. Read More
The Page and Summit high football teams are gearing up to play in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State title games this weekend. Read More
The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is returning to an in-person event this year will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 2 p.m. Read More