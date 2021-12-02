Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 2, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
The Page and Summit high football teams are gearing up to play in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State title games this weekend.

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 2, 2021.

1What’s New to Streaming in December 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More

Butters' Ace Hardware
graphic from Butters’ Ace Hardware

2Butters’ Ace Hardware to Open in Thompson’s Station

Butters’ Ace Hardware announced Wednesday that it has plans to build a 17,500 sq. ft. Ace Hardware in the Tollgate Village development of Thompson’s Station, TN (Williamson County). To be located at 1109 Ellison Way, Thompson’s Station, TN – It will be the first multi-department specialty Ace Hardware store format in the area. Read More

3Interview: Jake McNamara, Quarterback Page High School Football

Austin Timberlake talks with Page High QB Jake McNamara. Read More

The Page and Summit high football teams are gearing up to play in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State title games this weekend.

4Page, Summit High Football Teams Prepare for Title Games

The Page and Summit high football teams are gearing up to play in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State title games this weekend. Read More

franklin christmas parade

5Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade Makes Changes for 2021

The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is returning to an in-person event this year will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 2 p.m. Read More

