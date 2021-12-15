Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 15, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 15, 2021.
Kendre Howard, 33
A warrant for vehicular homicide is being issued against Kendre Howard, 33, of Nashville, following a fatal head-on crash this morning on I-65. Read More
photo from Maury County Sheriff’s Department
A WCS first grade teacher at Fairview Elementary was arrested on child sex charges, reports News Channel 5. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read More
City of Franklin
Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022” and Franklin, TN made the list. Read More
photo from George Jones Museum
The George Jones Museum (128 2nd Avenue) in Nashville has officially closed. Read More