Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 15, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
George Jones Museum
photo from George Jones Museum

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 15, 2021.

Kendre Howard, 33
1Warrant Issued for Suspected DUI Driver on I-65 Who Killed Brentwood Resident

A warrant for vehicular homicide is being issued against Kendre Howard, 33, of Nashville, following a fatal head-on crash this morning on I-65. Read More

Jonathan Ullrich
photo from Maury County Sheriff’s Department

2Fairview Teacher Arrested on Child Sex Charges

A WCS first grade teacher at Fairview Elementary was arrested on child sex charges, reports News Channel 5. Read More

photo by Donna Vissman

3Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read More

downtown franklin in march
City of Franklin

4Franklin, TN Named One of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022

Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022” and Franklin, TN made the list. Read More

George Jones Museum
photo from George Jones Museum

5George Jones Museum in Nashville Closes

The George Jones Museum (128 2nd Avenue) in Nashville has officially closed. Read More

 

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

