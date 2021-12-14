Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 14, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Charles Sargent
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 14, 2021.

opryland at christmas

1Opryland Gaylord Resorts Staycation Giveaway Winner Announced

MiddleTennesseeSource.com, and its sister sites,  and Gaylord Opryland Resort teamed up together this holiday season with a great “Staycation Giveaway” and we have drawn a winner! Read More

Ribbon Cutting Mack Hatcher Parkway

2TDOT Celebrates Completion of Mack Hatcher Pkwy Extension

Tennessee Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Paul Degges joined federal, state, and local officials in Franklin Monday to celebrate the completion of the Mack Hatcher Northwest Quadrant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Read More

Christmas Songs
photo from FinanceBuzz

3What is the Most Popular Christmas Song in Tennessee?

FinanceBuzz recently shared a study in which they took the 25 highest-charting songs from Christmas 2020 and determined the most popular song by state. Read More

New Photo of Franklin Fraud Suspect Shows Unique Neck Tattoo

4New Photo of Franklin Fraud Suspect Shows Unique Neck Tattoo

Check out this new photo that shows a credit card fraud suspect’s unique neck tattoo. Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize the man. Read More

thompson's station holiday market

5Thompson’s Station Brought Back Holiday Market

Hundreds of families once again came out to enjoy the annual Thompson’s Station Holiday Market on Dec 4 and visit from Santa at Homestead Manor on Columbia Pike. Read More

Previous articleFairview Teacher Arrested on Child Sex Charges
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here