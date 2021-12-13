Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 13, 2021.
FinanceBuzz recently shared a study in which they took the 25 highest-charting songs from Christmas 2020 and determined the most popular song by state. Read More
The National Weather Service (NWS) released storm survey information on the tornado event on December 10-11, 2021. Read More
After a reschedule due to weather, the Leiper’s Fork parade took place on Sunday, December 12. Read More
Living Franklin, owned by sisters Olivia Carwell and Liz Samuels, announced on social media their storefront on 4th Avenue in downtown Franklin will close as they seek out a larger space in Franklin. Read More
Santa needs a HITT! HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) is a workout structured to get your heart pumping in a shorter period of time. When you’re as busy as Santa, making toys, wrapping gifts, and scheduling a Christmas Eve delivery schedule, fitness is probably the last thing on your mind. Read More