Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 13, 2021

By Andrea Hinds
christmas song

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 13, 2021.

Christmas Songs
photo from FinanceBuzz

1What is the Most Popular Christmas Song in Tennessee?

FinanceBuzz recently shared a study in which they took the 25 highest-charting songs from Christmas 2020 and determined the most popular song by state. Read More

screen shot from gov bill lee video
Screenshot from Governor Bill Lee video/Facebook

2National Weather Service Reports 7 Tornadoes Struck Middle TN Friday and Saturday

The National Weather Service (NWS) released storm survey information on the tornado event on December 10-11, 2021. Read More

Leipers Fork Christmas Parade 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

3Photos: Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade 2021

After a reschedule due to weather, the Leiper’s Fork parade took place on Sunday, December 12. Read More

Living Franklin
photo from Living Franklin

4Home Decor & Lifestyle Store Living Franklin is Seeking New Location

Living Franklin, owned by sisters Olivia Carwell and Liz Samuels, announced on social media their storefront on 4th Avenue in downtown Franklin will close as they seek out a larger space in Franklin. Read More

512 Days of HIITmas – 12 Days of High Intensity Interval Training for the Holidays

Santa needs a HITT! HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) is a workout structured to get your heart pumping in a shorter period of time. When you’re as busy as Santa, making toys, wrapping gifts, and scheduling a Christmas Eve delivery schedule, fitness is probably the last thing on your mind. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

