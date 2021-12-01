Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 1, 2021.
The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is returning to an in-person event this year will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 2 p.m. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
The district’s updated Five-Year Capital Plan includes changes to school opening dates, new buildings and more. The plan is updated annually in November. Read More
A newly constructed, modern american home.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 15-19, 2021. Read More
Fill up your holiday calendar with these local tree lightings and Christmas parades. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More