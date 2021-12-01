Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 1, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 1, 2021.

Christmas Parade Franklin 2017

1Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade Makes Changes for 2021

The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is returning to an in-person event this year will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 2 p.m. Read More

Mooyah Burgers
photo by Donna Vissman

2WCS Five-Year Capital Plan Includes Updated Opening Dates, New Schools

The district’s updated Five-Year Capital Plan includes changes to school opening dates, new buildings and more. The plan is updated annually in November. Read More

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

3Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 15-19, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 15-19, 2021. Read More

Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

42021 Williamson County Tree Lightings & Christmas Parades

Fill up your holiday calendar with these local tree lightings and Christmas parades. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here