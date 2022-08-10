Today’s Top Stories: August 10, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Fully Leaded Coffee
photo by Michael Carpenter

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 10, 2022.

1Third Grade Retention Law Now in Effect

Third Grade Retention Law
Photo by WCS

A Tennessee law taking effect this school year will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade; need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade; or must repeat third grade. Read more.

2Watch Carrie Underwood’s Surprise Performance at Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork

photo from Fox & Locke Video

From a Las Vegas residency to a small stage in the Leiper’s Fork, attendees were surprised when Carrie Underwood joined the band The Heartshakers, a Tom Petty tribute band on stage. Read more.

3Fully Leaded Coffee Closes its Spring Hill Location on Port Royal

Fully Leaded Coffee
photo by Michael Carpenter

Fully Leaded Coffee, located at 4886 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill, has closed. The location opened in September 2021. Read more.

4Video: Vince Gill & Amy Grant’s Daughter Performs Tribute Song to Mom at the Ryman

Vince Gill recently had a four-date residency at The Ryman. On the second night, Gill paid tribute to his wife Amy Grant. Read more.

5Former Foster Mom Crowned Mrs. Tennessee, Will Compete for National Title this Fall

When Shana Smith isn’t wrangling in three children, the 43-year-old mom and Army wife is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers. Read more.

