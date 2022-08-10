Today’s Top Stories: August 10, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 10, 2022.
A Tennessee law taking effect this school year will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade; need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade; or must repeat third grade.
From a Las Vegas residency to a small stage in the Leiper's Fork, attendees were surprised when Carrie Underwood joined the band The Heartshakers, a Tom Petty tribute band on stage.
Fully Leaded Coffee, located at 4886 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill, has closed. The location opened in September 2021.
Vince Gill recently had a four-date residency at The Ryman. On the second night, Gill paid tribute to his wife Amy Grant.
When Shana Smith isn't wrangling in three children, the 43-year-old mom and Army wife is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers.