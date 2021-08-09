Today’s Top Stories: Aug 9, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Top Stories Aug 9

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 9, 2021.

photo: Edley’s Bar-B-Que

1In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories From Last Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week. Read More

coronavirus

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

3Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

4TCAP Scores To Be Available Online for WCS Families

Families will soon be able to view spring 2021 TCAP assessment scores online through the new TCAP Family Portal. Read More

Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
photo by Donna Vissman

5Latest Updates on Opening of Trader Joe’s in Franklin

Trader Joe’s is expected to open soon in Franklin. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

