Today's Top Stories: Aug 5, 2021

Andrea Hinds
chicken guy nashville
Photo: Chicken Guy Facebook Page

Here's a look at the top stories for Aug 5, 2021.

Chicken Guy!
photo from Chicken Guy! Facebook

1Guy Fieri’s Nashville Restaurant Opens

Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant is now open in Nashville. The restaurant is located at 139 Second Avenue North in downtown Nashville. Read More

 

coronavirus

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More

Music City Grand Prix
photo from Music City Grand Prix

35 Things to Know About the Music City Grand Prix

Music City Grand Prix will take August 6 – 8, 2021 in downtown Nashville. Here are some things to know about the event. Read More

putting on a face mask covid 19
Stock Image

4CDC Issues New Mask Guidance in Response to Delta Variant

While we’d like to think that COVID-19 has gone away with vaccination, it is unfortunately a wily little virus and it is determined to break through any barriers put before it. While the Alpha Variant is the one we battled last year, a new one, called Delta, has come from India and it is much easier to catch. It is now here in Middle Tennessee. Read More

You will notice a new look when you visit the Williamson County Schools district and school websites later this week.

5Superintendent Jason Golden Discusses WCS Health Protocols

Superintendent Jason Golden discusses Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance and district protocols, quarantine and mitigation strategies as the district prepares for the first half day of school August 6. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

