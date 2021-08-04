Today’s Top Stories: Aug 4, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 4, 2021.
Williamson, Inc. partners with the American Job Center and Visit Franklin for the Williamson County Job Fair, Williamson County’s largest hiring event. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More
photo from Music City Grand Prix
Music City Grand Prix will take August 6 – 8, 2021 in downtown Nashville. Here are some things to know about the event. Read More
credit- Facebook
Best known for his roles as Ward Cameron on the NETFLIX global hit show “Outer Banks” and Deacon Claybourne in ABC/CMT’s “Nashville”, Charles Esten is coming to the Franklin Theatre. Read More
Photo: tn.gov
Here is a look at the percentage of Williamson County residents who have received COVID-19 vaccine. Read More