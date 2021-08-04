Today’s Top Stories: Aug 4, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Music City Grand Prix
photo from Music City Grand Prix

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 4, 2021.

Williamson County Job Fair

1Williamson County Job Fair to Feature Over 90 Employers

Williamson, Inc. partners with the American Job Center and Visit Franklin for the Williamson County Job Fair, Williamson County’s largest hiring event. Read More

coronavirus

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More

Music City Grand Prix
photo from Music City Grand Prix

35 Things to Know About the Music City Grand Prix

Music City Grand Prix will take August 6 – 8, 2021 in downtown Nashville. Here are some things to know about the event. Read More

Charles Esten
credit- Facebook

4Charles Esten Announces Two Franklin Shows

Best known for his roles as Ward Cameron on the NETFLIX global hit show “Outer Banks” and Deacon Claybourne in ABC/CMT’s “Nashville”, Charles Esten is coming to the Franklin Theatre. Read More

covid 19 vaccine
Photo: tn.gov

5How Many Williamson County Residents Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine?

Here is a look at the percentage of Williamson County residents who have received COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Previous articleMorning Source: 1819 Coffee at Homestead Manor
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here