Today's Top Stories: Aug 31, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 31, 2021.

How Hurricane Ida Will Affect Middle Tennessee

Hurricane Ida will bring heavy rainfall to most of the area Tuesday.

Affordable Housing in Williamson County Hurt by Current Real Estate Market

Mayors from all over Williamson County recently addressed the issue of affordable housing in the county and their respective cities.

Williamson County Property Transfers August 16

See where houses sold for August 16-20, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health.

Where to Get COVID-19 Test In and Near Williamson County

If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

