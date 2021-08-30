Today’s Top Stories: Aug 30, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 30, 2021.
photo: NWS
Hurricane Ida will bring heavy rainfall to most of the area Tuesday. Read More
Whispering Winds Fairview/Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Facebook
Mayors from all over Williamson County recently addressed the issue of affordable housing in the county and their respective cities. Read More
Photo from WCS
Families may notice some unexpected changes to school meals in the days and weeks ahead. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Spring Hill at 1008 Crossings Blvd. in The Crossings of Spring Hill. Read More