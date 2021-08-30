Today’s Top Stories: Aug 30, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 30, 2021.

photo: NWS

1How Hurricane Ida Will Affect Middle Tennessee

Hurricane Ida will bring heavy rainfall to most of the area Tuesday. Read More

Whispering Winds Fairview/Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Facebook

2Affordable Housing in Williamson County Hurt by Current Real Estate Market

Mayors from all over Williamson County recently addressed the issue of affordable housing in the county and their respective cities. Read More

food supply
Photo from WCS

3Nationwide Food Supply Issues Affecting WCS School Meals

Families may notice some unexpected changes to school meals in the days and weeks ahead. Read More

covid 19

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

5Electronics Repair Shop uBreakiFix® Opens in Spring Hill

Tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Spring Hill at 1008 Crossings Blvd. in The Crossings of Spring Hill. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

