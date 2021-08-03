Today’s Top Stories: Aug 3, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 3, 2021.
photo from Edley’s Bar-B-Que
Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced today plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Read More
See where houses sold for July 19-23, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More
Photo by WCS
When students return to school on August 6, face coverings will be encouraged, but not required, for students, staff and visitors. That’s according to the district’s updated Health and Wellness Guidelines. Read More
Williamson, Inc. partners with the American Job Center and Visit Franklin for the Williamson County Job Fair, Williamson County’s largest hiring event. Read More