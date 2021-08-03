Today’s Top Stories: Aug 3, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
property transfers real estate

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 3, 2021.

Edley's Bar-B-Que
photo from Edley’s Bar-B-Que

1Popular Nashville Bar-B-Que Joint Announces Franklin Location

Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced today plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Read More

property transfers real estate

2Williamson County Property Transfers July 19

See where houses sold for July 19-23, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

coronavirus

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More

Teachers teaching elementary district wide students in summer school at AES -15
Photo by WCS

4WCS Updates Health and Wellness Guidelines

When students return to school on August 6, face coverings will be encouraged, but not required, for students, staff and visitors. That’s according to the district’s updated Health and Wellness Guidelines. Read More

Williamson County Job Fair

5Williamson County Job Fair to Feature Over 90 Employers

Williamson, Inc. partners with the American Job Center and Visit Franklin for the Williamson County Job Fair, Williamson County’s largest hiring event. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here