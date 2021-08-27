Today’s Top Stories: Aug 27, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 27, 2021.
Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More
Stock Image
The Williamson County School Board held a special called meeting Thursday, Aug 26 to discuss COVID-19 response strategies. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin today, Friday, August 27th. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of August 26, 2021. Read More
photo from Owl’s Hill
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out these 5 events. Read More