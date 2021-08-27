Today’s Top Stories: Aug 27, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 27, 2021.

Philip Carr

1OBITUARY: Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine

Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More

student wearing a mask
Stock Image

2WCS Extends Temporary Mask Mandate to Middle & High Schools

The Williamson County School Board held a special called meeting Thursday, Aug 26 to discuss COVID-19 response strategies. Read More

trader joe's coming soon franklin tn
photo by Donna Vissman

3Trader Joe’s Franklin Opens Today

Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin today, Friday, August 27th. Read More

covid 19

4Williamson Medical Center Provides Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of August 26, 2021. Read More

Owl's Hill
photo from Owl’s Hill

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out these 5 events. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

