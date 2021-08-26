Today’s Top Stories: Aug 26, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 26, 2021.
Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More
A new steakhouse is set to open at the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center, located at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. Read More
If you love the cookies and cinnamon rolls at Spring Hill Bakery, you need to order now as this week is your last chance to order from the local bakery. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Vishal Patel and Hiren Dayaramani are opening the newest Teriyaki Madness in Williamson County on August 26th, 2021. Read More