Today’s Top Stories: Aug 26, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Teriyaki Madness
photo from Teriyaki Madness

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 26, 2021.

Philip Carr

1OBITUARY: Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine

Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More

Serrato's Steakhouse
photo by Donna Vissman

2Serrato’s Steakhouse to Open in Franklin

A new steakhouse is set to open at the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center, located at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. Read More

Spring Hill Bakery
photo from Spring Hill Bakery Facebook

3It’s Your Last Chance to Order From Spring Hill Bakery

If you love the cookies and cinnamon rolls at Spring Hill Bakery, you need to order now as this week is your last chance to order from the local bakery. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Teriyaki Madness
photo from Teriyaki Madness

5Teriyaki Madness Opens in Brentwood

Vishal Patel and Hiren Dayaramani are opening the newest Teriyaki Madness in Williamson County on August 26th, 2021. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

