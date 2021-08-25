Today’s Top Stories: Aug 25, 2021

Philip Carr

1OBITUARY: Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine

Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More

Serrato's Steakhouse
photo by Donna Vissman

2Serrato’s Steakhouse to Open in Franklin

A new steakhouse is set to open at the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center, located at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. Read More

Spring Hill Bakery
photo from Spring Hill Bakery Facebook

3It’s Your Last Chance to Order From Spring Hill Bakery

If you love the cookies and cinnamon rolls at Spring Hill Bakery, you need to order now as this week is your last chance to order from the local bakery. Read More

franklin fire dept

4Former Franklin Fire Chief Indicted by Williamson County Grand Jury

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Ronald Garzarek, the former fire chief for the City of Franklin. Read More

Vasiliy Birak
Vasiliy Birak
Age: 48
Columbia, TN

5Columbia Resident Held After DUI Hit & Run Crash

A Columbia man remains behind bars for his second DUI after nearly striking a pedestrian and shattering a telephone pole on Saturday. Read More

