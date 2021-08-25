Today’s Top Stories: Aug 25, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 25, 2021.
Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More
A new steakhouse is set to open at the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center, located at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. Read More
If you love the cookies and cinnamon rolls at Spring Hill Bakery, you need to order now as this week is your last chance to order from the local bakery. Read More
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Ronald Garzarek, the former fire chief for the City of Franklin. Read More
Age: 48
Columbia, TN
A Columbia man remains behind bars for his second DUI after nearly striking a pedestrian and shattering a telephone pole on Saturday. Read More