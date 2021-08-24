Today’s Top Stories: Aug 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 24, 2021.
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Ronald Garzarek, the former fire chief for the City of Franklin. Read More
photo from Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish
Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish in Franklin is expanding with four new locations, the restaurant announced on social media. Read More
Vasiliy Birak
Age: 48
Columbia, TN
Age: 48
Columbia, TN
A Columbia man remains behind bars for his second DUI after nearly striking a pedestrian and shattering a telephone pole on Saturday. Read More
Mondays are the new fun days for Lottery players in Tennessee. Read More
See where houses sold for August 5-13, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More