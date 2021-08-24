Today’s Top Stories: Aug 24, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Big Shake's Hot Chicken & Fish Franklin
Big Shake's Hot Chicken & Fish Franklin

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 24, 2021.

franklin fire dept

1Former Franklin Fire Chief Indicted by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Ronald Garzarek, the former fire chief for the City of Franklin. Read More

Big Shake's
Big Shake's Hot Chicken & Fish

2Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish Announces New Locations

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish in Franklin is expanding with four new locations, the restaurant announced on social media. Read More

Vasiliy Birak
Vasiliy Birak
Age: 48
Columbia, TN

3Columbia Resident Held After DUI Hit & Run Crash

A Columbia man remains behind bars for his second DUI after nearly striking a pedestrian and shattering a telephone pole on Saturday. Read More

powerball jackpot

4Powerball Adds New Monday Drawing and Double Play Feature

Mondays are the new fun days for Lottery players in Tennessee. Read More

property transfers real estate

5Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for August 5-13, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

