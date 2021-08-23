Today’s Top Stories: Aug 23, 2021

1Radio Talk Show Host Phil Valentine Dies After Battle With COVID

Radio talk show host Phil Valentine died Saturday, August 21, after spending over a month in the hospital, reports SuperTalk 99.7. Read More

2Former Franklin Fire Chief Indicted by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Ronald Garzarek, the former fire chief for the City of Franklin. Read More

3Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish Announces New Locations

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish in Franklin is expanding with four new locations, the restaurant announced on social media. Read More

4WCS Implements Additional COVID Mitigation Strategies

Williamson County Schools (WCS) is implementing additional COVID mitigation strategies effective today, August 23rd. Read More

5WTN Collecting Memories of Phil Valentine

SuperTalk WTN Host Phil Valentine died on Saturday, August 21st after being hospitalized for over a month with COVID-19 complications. Read More

