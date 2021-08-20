Today’s Top Stories: Aug 20, 2021

Andrea Hinds
little league world series

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 20, 2021.

Phil Valentine
1Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

little league world series

2WCS Students Advance to Little League World Series

A group of WCS middle school students is hoping to hit it out of the park as they prepare to travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series. Read More

coronavirus

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Walmart & Sam’s Club Pharmacies to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines
4Majority of Williamson Medical Center COVID Hospitalizations are Unvaccinated

In a social media post, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is urging everyone to take precautions against COVID-19. WMC reports the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and every critically ill patient is unvaccinated. Read More

Lucky Ladd Farms
5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is full of great events. Check out our picks. Read More

Andrea Hinds
