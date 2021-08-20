Today’s Top Stories: Aug 20, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 20, 2021.
photo from WTN Facebook
Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More
A group of WCS middle school students is hoping to hit it out of the park as they prepare to travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Photo: corporate.walmart.com
In a social media post, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is urging everyone to take precautions against COVID-19. WMC reports the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and every critically ill patient is unvaccinated. Read More
photo from Lucky Ladd Facebook
This weekend is full of great events. Check out our picks. Read More