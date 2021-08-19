Today’s Top Stories: Aug 19, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
trader joe's logo

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 19, 2021.

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

1Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

Trader Joe's
photo by Donna Vissman

25 Things to Know About Shopping Trader Joe’s

In one short week, Trader Joe’s will open its first Williamson County location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard. If you are new to shopping at Trader Joe’s here are five things to know.

Read More

child reading book
Stock Image

3WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

car emissions

4Vehicle Emissions Testing to End in Five Counties

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced that vehicle emissions testing in five Tennessee counties will end on Jan. 14, 2022. Read More

Garth Brooks
photo from Garth Brooks Facebook

5Garth Brooks Cancels Five Concerts

Garth Brooks announced he is canceling the next four shows scheduled on his tour along with the Nissan Stadium show that was postponed due to weather on July 31. Read More

 

Previous articleOBITUARY: Bruce Gerard Richards, Sr.
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here