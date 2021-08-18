Today’s Top Stories: Aug 18, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Today's Top Stories August 18

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 18, 2021.

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

1Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

trader joe's opens soon
Photo by Donna Vissman

2Trader Joe’s Franklin Announces Opening Date

Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin on Friday, August 27th. Read More

child reading book
Stock Image

3WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

car emissions

4Vehicle Emissions Testing to End in Five Counties

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced that vehicle emissions testing in five Tennessee counties will end on Jan. 14, 2022. Read More

Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade 2018

5Leiper’s Fork Announces Christmas Parade Details

Although we are still in the midst of summer, Leiper’s Fork is already preparing for their ever-entertaining Christmas Parade. The parade will take place Saturday, December 11 at 2 p. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

