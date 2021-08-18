Today’s Top Stories: Aug 18, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 18, 2021.
Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More
Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin on Friday, August 27th. Read More
Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced that vehicle emissions testing in five Tennessee counties will end on Jan. 14, 2022. Read More
Although we are still in the midst of summer, Leiper’s Fork is already preparing for their ever-entertaining Christmas Parade. The parade will take place Saturday, December 11 at 2 p. Read More