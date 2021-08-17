Today’s Top Stories: Aug 17, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here's a look at the top stories for Aug 17, 2021.

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

1Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

trader joe's opens soon
Photo by Donna Vissman

2Trader Joe’s Franklin Announces Opening Date

Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin on Friday, August 27th. Read More

WC Sheriff Department
photo by WC Sheriff Department

3Williamson County Sheriff Investigating School Board Meeting

The Williamson County School Board met on Tuesday, August 10th in a special session where they approved a temporary mask requirement for students, staff, and visitors, at the elementary grade levels beginning on Thursday, August 12th through Tuesday, September 21st, 2021. Read More

brad fiscus

4Brad Fiscus Leaving Williamson County School Board

Brad Fiscus, District 4, announced he is leaving his position on the Williamson County School Board at the end of September as he and his family are moving to Virginia. Read More

face masks
Sock Image

5What to Know About the WCS Mask Opt Out

Williamson County School Board met on Monday, August 16th and discussed Gov Lee’s recent Executive Order on face masks at schools and how it applies to WCS families. Read More

 

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University.

