Today’s Top Stories: Aug 16, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Today's Top Stories August 16

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 16, 2021.

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

1Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

trader joe's opens soon
Photo by Donna Vissman

2Trader Joe’s Franklin Announces Opening Date

Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin on Friday, August 27th. Read More

Amendment XVIII
photo from Amendment XVIII Cocktail Bar Facebook

3Anti-prohibition Craft Cocktail Bar to Open in Franklin

A new cocktail bar called Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club plans to open in a few weeks at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven community. Read More

Kenny Chesney
photo from French King Properties

4Kenny Chesney’s Franklin Home For Sale

Kenny Chesney has listed his Franklin home. Read More

5New Franklin City Hall to Merge Old and New

Once known as Water Trough Corner, the location of Franklin’s City Hall at one time welcomed thirsty horses and gave visitors to the city a place to tie up while they did their shopping. Little did these early visitors know that it would one day be the location of a shopping mall, then made into City Hall. Read More

