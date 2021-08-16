Today’s Top Stories: Aug 16, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 16, 2021.
photo from WTN Facebook
Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More
Photo by Donna Vissman
Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin on Friday, August 27th. Read More
photo from Amendment XVIII Cocktail Bar Facebook
A new cocktail bar called Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club plans to open in a few weeks at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven community. Read More
photo from French King Properties
Kenny Chesney has listed his Franklin home. Read More
Once known as Water Trough Corner, the location of Franklin’s City Hall at one time welcomed thirsty horses and gave visitors to the city a place to tie up while they did their shopping. Little did these early visitors know that it would one day be the location of a shopping mall, then made into City Hall. Read More