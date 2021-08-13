Today’s Top Stories: Aug 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 13, 2021.

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

1Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

Three Shoplifters Walk Right by Register at Franklin Lowe's

2Three Shoplifters Walk Right by Register at Franklin Lowe’s

Franklin Police are seeking information on the identity and whereabouts of these three. On August 6, they grabbed more than $1,000 in merchandise at the Cool Springs Lowe’s and left without paying. Read More

coronavirus

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

steven wiggins

4Steven Wiggins Sentenced to Death for Fatal Shooting of Sgt. Daniel Baker

A jury sentenced Steven Wiggins to death for fatally shooting Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker in 2018. Read More

Cinco de Mayo
photo by Donna Vissman

5Cinco De Mayo to Open Franklin Location

Cinco de Mayo is adding a new location in Franklin. Read More

