Today’s Top Stories: Aug 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 13, 2021.
photo from WTN Facebook
Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More
Franklin Police are seeking information on the identity and whereabouts of these three. On August 6, they grabbed more than $1,000 in merchandise at the Cool Springs Lowe’s and left without paying. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
A jury sentenced Steven Wiggins to death for fatally shooting Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker in 2018. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Cinco de Mayo is adding a new location in Franklin. Read More