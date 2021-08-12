Today’s Top Stories: Aug 12, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 12, 2021.
Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More
Age: 41
An investigation into the July 24 vandalism of the business at 128 Holiday Court has resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Christopher Bryson, Tuesday. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
A new Starbucks location recently opened in the former Wendy’s building at 601 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, confirmed a Starbucks spokesperson. Wendy’s closed in June 2019. Read More
Citing continued growth, the pandemic, and the loss of the Hall Tax and other revenue streams, the Williamson County Commissioners recently approved a 13-cent tax increase to balance their 2021-2022 budget of $650 million. Read More