Today’s Top Stories: Aug 12, 2021

New Starbucks on Hillsboro Road in Franklin
photo: Donna Vissman

Here's a look at the top stories for Aug 12, 2021.

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

1Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

Christopher Bryson Age: 41
Christopher Bryson
Age: 41

2Contractor Arrested for Vandalizing Franklin Boutique

An investigation into the July 24 vandalism of the business at 128 Holiday Court has resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Christopher Bryson, Tuesday. Read More

coronavirus

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Starbucks
photo by Donna Vissman

4Starbucks Now Open in Former Franklin Wendy’s Location

A new Starbucks location recently opened in the former Wendy’s building at 601 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, confirmed a Starbucks spokesperson. Wendy’s closed in June 2019. Read More

5Future Growth Reason for Williamson County Property Tax Increase

Citing continued growth, the pandemic, and the loss of the Hall Tax and other revenue streams, the Williamson County Commissioners recently approved a 13-cent tax increase to balance their 2021-2022 budget of $650 million. Read More

