Today’s Top Stories: April 9, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 9, 2021.
1Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Franklin for April 9, 2021
These are the scores for Donut Shops in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of April 8, 2021. Read More.
2Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Arising From Death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, Settled
The wrongful death lawsuit arising from the death of Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza has been settled. Read More.
3Community Raises Funds for Family Injured in Easter Sunday Car Accident
The fatal car crash, that occurred on Easter Sunday at Murfreesboro Rd and Royal Oaks Blvd in Franklin, claimed the lives of Ed and Charlotte House and sent six members of a family to the hospital. A GoFundMe has been established to help with medical expenses for the family. Read More.
43 Tennessee State Park Road Trips to Take
We’re sharing three Tennesse State Park pre-planned road trips, packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. Read More.
5Family Rescued from Harpeth River on Easter
On Easter Sunday, a mother, her daughter and son, were rescued from the Harpeth River near Cotton Lane when their kayak overturned. Read More.