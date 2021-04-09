Today’s Top Stories: April 9, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Top Stories of the Day April 9, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 9, 2021.

Tiny Little Donuts
photo from Tiny Little Donuts Facebook

1Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Franklin for April 9, 2021

These are the scores for Donut Shops in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of April 8, 2021. Read More.

officer destin legieza
Photo Courtesy of Brentwood Police Department: Officer Destin Legieza.

2Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Arising From Death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, Settled

The wrongful death lawsuit arising from the death of Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza has been settled. Read More.

Christensen Family
photo from GoFundMe

3Community Raises Funds for Family Injured in Easter Sunday Car Accident

The fatal car crash, that occurred on Easter Sunday at Murfreesboro Rd and Royal Oaks Blvd in Franklin, claimed the lives of Ed and Charlotte House and sent six members of a family to the hospital. A GoFundMe has been established to help with medical expenses for the family. Read More.

cummins falls
Photo: Cummins Falls State Park Facebook Page

43 Tennessee State Park Road Trips to Take

We’re sharing three Tennesse State Park pre-planned road trips, packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. Read More.

harpeth river Photo from Friends of Harpeth River State Park Facebook
Photo from Friends of Harpeth River State Park Facebook (not indicative of where the Easter Sunday rescue occurred)

5Family Rescued from Harpeth River on Easter

On Easter Sunday, a mother, her daughter and son, were rescued from the Harpeth River near Cotton Lane when their kayak overturned. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here