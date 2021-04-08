Today’s Top Stories: April 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 8, 2021.
13 Tennessee State Park Road Trips to Take
We’re sharing three Tennesse State Park pre-planned road trips, packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. Read More.
2How Burt Reynolds is a Part of Franklin History
It has been more than 45 years since the movie “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings”, starring actor Burt Reynolds, had its World Premiere in February of 1975 in Nashville at the old Lowe’s Crescent Theatre. While the actor died in 2018, he is remembered by many for the time he spent in Williamson County in 1974 filming the movie. Read More.
3New Pizza Place to Open in Westhaven
Coal Town Pizza & Public House will open in Westhaven. Read More.
4NEW Listings from Zeitlin Sotheby Realtors in Franklin & Germantown
Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners present two new listings for buyers who are ready to move! Read More.
5Franklin Double-fatal Crash Victims’ Family Release Statement
The family of Ed and Charlotte House asked the Franklin Police Department to release the following statement on their behalf, following Sunday’s tragic crash. Read More.