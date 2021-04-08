Today’s Top Stories: April 8, 2021

Andrea Hinds
cedars of lebanon campsite
Cedars of Lebanon Campsite/Photo by TennesseePhotographs.com via tnstateparks.com

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 8, 2021.

cummins falls
Photo: Cummins Falls State Park Facebook Page

13 Tennessee State Park Road Trips to Take

We’re sharing three Tennesse State Park pre-planned road trips, packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. Read More.

How Burt Reynolds is a Part of Franklin History

It has been more than 45 years since the movie “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings”, starring actor Burt Reynolds, had its World Premiere in February of 1975 in Nashville at the old Lowe’s Crescent Theatre. While the actor died in 2018, he is remembered by many for the time he spent in Williamson County in 1974 filming the movie. Read More.

Coal Town Pizza
photo from Westhavenslc Instagram

3New Pizza Place to Open in Westhaven

Coal Town Pizza & Public House will open in Westhaven. Read More.

1003A Monroe St Nashville TN
4NEW Listings from Zeitlin Sotheby Realtors in Franklin & Germantown

Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners present two new listings for buyers who are ready to move! Read More.

ed and charlotte house
Photo from Franklin Police Dept.

5Franklin Double-fatal Crash Victims’ Family Release Statement

The family of Ed and Charlotte House asked the Franklin Police Department to release the following statement on their behalf, following Sunday’s tragic crash. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

