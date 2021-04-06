Today’s Top Stories: April 6, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 6, 2021.

1How Burt Reynolds is a Part of Franklin History

It has been more than 45 years since the movie “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings”, starring actor Burt Reynolds, had its World Premiere in February of 1975 in Nashville at the old Lowe’s Crescent Theatre. While the actor died in 2018, he is remembered by many for the time he spent in Williamson County in 1974 filming the movie. Read More.

fatal crash franklin
Photo by Steven Ludwig

2Fatal Franklin Crash on Easter Claims Second Life

A beloved Franklin couple, Ed and Charlotte House, died yesterday in a two-vehicle crash at Murfreesboro Rd. and Royal Oaks Blvd. Read More.

Pig n Pit
photo by Michael Carpenter

3Pig N Pit Opens in Spring Hill

BBQ joint Pig N Pit is officially open in Spring Hill. The restaurant opened to the public on Easter Sunday, according to a Facebook post. Read More.

ed and charlotte house
Photo from Franklin Police Dept.

4Franklin Double-fatal Crash Victims’ Family Release Statement

The family of Ed and Charlotte House asked the Department to release the following statement on their behalf, following Sunday’s tragic crash. Read More.

Rodney Atkins
photo by Realtor.com

5Rodney Atkins Sells Brentwood Home

Country artist Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose Falcon have sold their Brentwood home. Read More.

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

