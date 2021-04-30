Today’s Top Stories: April 30, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
chicken guy photo from @thefoodglo IG
chicken guy photo from @thefoodglo IG via Chicken Guy Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 30, 2021.

Chicken Guy!
Nashville exterior render from Chicken Guy!

1Construction Resumes on Guy Fieri’s Restaurant in Nashville

Guy Fieri’s soon to open Nashville restaurant Chicken Guy! was one of several structures damaged in the explosion on Christmas Day 2020, bringing the project to a sudden halt. Construction has now resumed on the new franchise. Read more.

Westhaven
photo from Southern Land Company

2Westhaven’s Town Center is Officially Complete

The vibrant Town Center at WesthavenSouthern Land Company’s award-winning master-planned community in Franklin, is officially complete. Read More.

Matt Rogers
photo from Tennessee Titans/Donald Page

3Spring Hill Man Selected as New Tennessee Titans PA Announcer

Spring Hill resident, Matt Rogers has been selected as the new public address announcer for the Tennessee Titans. Read More.

Main Street JazzFest
photo: Main Street JazzFest Facebook Page

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More.

Pilgrimage Festival
credit-Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Artist- Bishop Gunn

5Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?

Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd). Get the 2021 Lineup Here.

