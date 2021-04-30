Today’s Top Stories: April 30, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 30, 2021.
1Construction Resumes on Guy Fieri’s Restaurant in Nashville
Guy Fieri’s soon to open Nashville restaurant Chicken Guy! was one of several structures damaged in the explosion on Christmas Day 2020, bringing the project to a sudden halt. Construction has now resumed on the new franchise. Read more.
2Westhaven’s Town Center is Officially Complete
The vibrant Town Center at Westhaven, Southern Land Company’s award-winning master-planned community in Franklin, is officially complete. Read More.
3Spring Hill Man Selected as New Tennessee Titans PA Announcer
Spring Hill resident, Matt Rogers has been selected as the new public address announcer for the Tennessee Titans. Read More.
4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More.
Artist- Bishop Gunn
5Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?
Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd). Get the 2021 Lineup Here.