Today’s Top Stories: April 29, 2021

Andrea Hinds
1Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?

Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd). Get the 2021 Lineup Here.

Best High Schools in Tennessee

2WCS High Schools Ranked Best in State

Four WCS high schools are the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee according to US News and World Report‘s annual Best High Schools list which was released April 27. Read More.

property transfers real estate

3Williamson County Property Transfers April 12

See where houses sold for April 12-16, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

4WCS Denies Foundations Autism Charter School Application

After a thorough review, the Williamson County School Board voted to deny the new-start charter school application for Foundations Autism Charter School. Read More

Matt Rogers
photo from Tennessee Titans/Donald Page

5Spring Hill Man Selected as New Tennessee Titans PA Announcer

Spring Hill resident, Matt Rogers has been selected as the new public address announcer for the Tennessee Titans. Read More.

