Today’s Top Stories: April 29, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 29, 2021.
1Who’s Playing at 2021 Pilgrimage Festival?
Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021, taking place September 25-26,2021 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin (239 Franklin Rd). Get the 2021 Lineup Here.
2WCS High Schools Ranked Best in State
Four WCS high schools are the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee according to US News and World Report‘s annual Best High Schools list which was released April 27. Read More.
3Williamson County Property Transfers April 12
See where houses sold for April 12-16, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.
4WCS Denies Foundations Autism Charter School Application
After a thorough review, the Williamson County School Board voted to deny the new-start charter school application for Foundations Autism Charter School. Read More
5Spring Hill Man Selected as New Tennessee Titans PA Announcer
Spring Hill resident, Matt Rogers has been selected as the new public address announcer for the Tennessee Titans. Read More.