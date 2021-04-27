Today’s Top Stories: April 27, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Today's Top Stories April 27

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 27, 2021.

james grimes

1Reward Offered for Information on Homicide of Spring Hill Businessman

Spring Hill business owner James Dayton Grimes, age 62, was killed on the night of April 19 outside of his home in Giles County and now the authorities and family are hoping a reward brings new information to light. Read More.

woman wearing mask

2Gov. Lee Signs Executive Order Ending Local Authority to Issue Mask Requirements

Today, April 27, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatoryfunctions. Executive Order 80 also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. Read More.

Franklin Five Points Farmer's Market Opens in May

3Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Opens in May

A weekday farmers market is coming to downtown Franklin. Read More.

Sunset Concert Carnton

4Dates & Lineup Released for Carnton’s Sunset Concert Series

The Battle of Franklin Trust has announced the dates and lineup for its annual Sunset Concert Series, a family-friendly, summer tradition providing outdoor concerts on the east lawn of Carnton. Read More.

wcfire station 22
From wcfire.com

5Family Awakened by Smoke Alarms to Fire in Home

At 6:50 AM Monday Morning, Williamson County Rescue Squad Stations 21, 30, 14, 22, 23, 24, and Box 94 were dispatched to a structure fire on Leipers Creek Road. Read More.

