Today’s Top Stories: April 27, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 27, 2021.
1Reward Offered for Information on Homicide of Spring Hill Businessman
Spring Hill business owner James Dayton Grimes, age 62, was killed on the night of April 19 outside of his home in Giles County and now the authorities and family are hoping a reward brings new information to light. Read More.
2Gov. Lee Signs Executive Order Ending Local Authority to Issue Mask Requirements
Today, April 27, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatoryfunctions. Executive Order 80 also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. Read More.
3Franklin Five Points Farmer’s Market Opens in May
A weekday farmers market is coming to downtown Franklin. Read More.
4Dates & Lineup Released for Carnton’s Sunset Concert Series
The Battle of Franklin Trust has announced the dates and lineup for its annual Sunset Concert Series, a family-friendly, summer tradition providing outdoor concerts on the east lawn of Carnton. Read More.
5Family Awakened by Smoke Alarms to Fire in Home
At 6:50 AM Monday Morning, Williamson County Rescue Squad Stations 21, 30, 14, 22, 23, 24, and Box 94 were dispatched to a structure fire on Leipers Creek Road. Read More.