Today’s Top Stories: April 23, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 23, 2021.
1Dr. Kevin Dyson Named Centennial High Principal
Grassland Middle School Principal Dr. Kevin Dyson has been named the new principal at Centennial High. Read More.
2Woman Dies From Injuries From I-65 Car-Tractor Trailer Collision Near Brentwood
The woman critically injured in last Thursday night’s car-tractor trailer collision on I-65 South near Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood has died from her injuries. Read More.
3Former Brentwood Business Agrees to Pay $4.1 Million to Settle Fraud Allegations
Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced that they have entered into agreements with Anesthesia Services Associates, PLLC d/b/a Comprehensive Pain Specialists (“CPS”), its four majority owners. Read More.
4Health Inspections: Local Health Scores for April 1-15, 2021
These are the scores for Williamson County and some Spring Hill businesses located in Maury County. Read More.
5Tennessee Renaissance Festival Opens May 8th
Travel back in time to a 16th century English village of Covington Glen. Magic, Comedy, and Music await you along with the thrill of a royal joust, action-packed Pirate Show, Knight Wings Birds of Prey Demonstration, Heroic Robin Hood, and the saucy wit of Axel the Sot at the 2021 Renaissance Festival. Read More.