Today’s Top Stories: April 20, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 20, 2021.
1Two Locals Make Top 10 on American Idol
Contestants on American Idol continue to dwindle but our two locals are still holding a spot in the competition. Hunter Metts and Cassandra Coleman are now in the Top 10. Read More.
2Franklin Real Estate Agent Indicted on Felony Charges
A Williamson County Grand Jury has indicted a Franklin real estate agent on several charges. Michael Burchyett, 42, of Franklin, was charged with Theft over $250,000, Criminal Simulation, and Money Laundering. Read More.
3New Nolensville Ice Rink Projected to Open This Summer
An ice rink is under construction in Nolensville at 7235 Haley Industrial Drive. The new rink will serve as the home rink for the Nashville Warriors Hockey Club, which will include AA and A travel hockey teams for girls and boys. The ice rink is projected to open this summer. Read More.
4Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen Closes
Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen, located in Westhaven at 158 Front Street, has closed. Read More.
5Williamson County Property Transfers April 5
See where houses sold for April 5-9, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.