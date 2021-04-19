Today’s Top Stories: April 19, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 19, 2021.
12021 Pilgrimage Festival Dates Approved
After canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19, Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021. The festival event dates have officially been approved by the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman. Read More.
2Franklin Real Estate Agent Indicted on Felony Charges
A Williamson County Grand Jury has indicted a Franklin real estate agent on several charges. Michael Burchyett, 42, of Franklin, was charged with Theft over $250,000, Criminal Simulation, and Money Laundering. Read More.
3Reward Offered for ID of Franklin Auto Burglary and Credit Card Fraud Suspects
Franklin Police are hoping someone might know something about these suspects. They used credit cards stolen during a series of April 10, Westhaven Golf Club auto burglaries. Read More.
4Market Study Explores Tennesseans’ Perspectives on COVID-19 Vaccine
The Tennessee Department of Health released results from a third party, statewide quantitative and qualitative survey of more than 1,000 adult Tennesseans exploring sentiments around the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More.
5For the First Time, Gentry’s Farm Opens to the Public in the Spring
For many, visiting Gentry’s Farm in the fall is an annual tradition. Now, for the first time ever, Gentry’s will open to the public during the spring. Read More.